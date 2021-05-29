Chef of the Month: Stab's prime filet topped with butter and grilled shrimp

BATON ROUGE- January's chef of the month doesn't mess around when it comes to grilling up the perfect filet. Whether you're looking for a place to spend a fancy night out with that special someone or just a nice restaurant where you can grab a steak, Stab's has a little something for everyone.



Check out the video and recipe for their delicious 6 oz. prime filet topped with herb butter and grilled shrimp and be sure to watch 2une In next week to see what else they're cooking up.



Ingredients:

6 Oz. Prime Filet

3 x U12 uncooked, peeled shrimp

Salt and pepper

1 lb. unsalted butter

1 oz. fresh herbs (tarragon, chives, basil, rosemary, thyme)

1 oz. cracked black pepper



Directions:

1. Let butter come to a room temperature

2. Finely cut assorted herbs

3. Mix the herbs in with the other ingredients

4. Cook steak to your likening

5. Refrigerate or serve immediately