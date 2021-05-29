71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chef of the Month: Stab's prime filet topped with butter and grilled shrimp

Related Story

BATON ROUGE- January's chef of the month doesn't mess around when it comes to grilling up the perfect filet. Whether you're looking for a place to spend a fancy night out with that special someone or just a nice restaurant where you can grab a steak, Stab's has a little something for everyone.

Check out the video and recipe for their delicious 6 oz. prime filet topped with herb butter and grilled shrimp and be sure to watch 2une In next week to see what else they're cooking up.

Ingredients:
6 Oz. Prime Filet
3 x U12 uncooked, peeled shrimp
Salt and pepper
1 lb. unsalted butter
1 oz. fresh herbs (tarragon, chives, basil, rosemary, thyme)
1 oz. cracked black pepper

Directions:
1. Let butter come to a room temperature
2. Finely cut assorted herbs
3. Mix the herbs in with the other ingredients
4. Cook steak to your likening
5. Refrigerate or serve immediately

News
Chef of the Month: Stab's Prime Filet...
Chef of the Month: Stab's Prime Filet topped with butter and grilled shrimp
BATON ROUGE- January's chef of the month doesn't mess around when it comes to grilling up the perfect filet. Whether... More >>
5 years ago Wednesday, January 13 2016 Jan 13, 2016 Wednesday, January 13, 2016 8:55:00 AM CST January 13, 2016

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days