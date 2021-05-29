Latest Weather Blog
Chef of the Month: Stab's prime filet topped with butter and grilled shrimp
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- January's chef of the month doesn't mess around when it comes to grilling up the perfect filet. Whether you're looking for a place to spend a fancy night out with that special someone or just a nice restaurant where you can grab a steak, Stab's has a little something for everyone.
Check out the video and recipe for their delicious 6 oz. prime filet topped with herb butter and grilled shrimp and be sure to watch 2une In next week to see what else they're cooking up.
Ingredients:
6 Oz. Prime Filet
3 x U12 uncooked, peeled shrimp
Salt and pepper
1 lb. unsalted butter
1 oz. fresh herbs (tarragon, chives, basil, rosemary, thyme)
1 oz. cracked black pepper
Directions:
1. Let butter come to a room temperature
2. Finely cut assorted herbs
3. Mix the herbs in with the other ingredients
4. Cook steak to your likening
5. Refrigerate or serve immediately
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police chief says officers violated policy during strip-search of teen
-
False River reopens just in time for Memorial Day weekend
-
EBR says it's short-staffed, maintenance department full of vacancies
-
As clean-up drags on, capital area looks ahead to the next storm
-
DA wants to revoke former BRPD officer's bond after latest arrest