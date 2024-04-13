Chef of the Month: Ruffino's Crab Cake with Mango Remoulade

BATON ROUGE- Ruffino's is a go-to restaurant for great seafood in Baton Rouge. They're also our Chef of the Month for November. This morning on 2une In, Chef Jeremy Langlois stopped by the studio to show News 2's John Pastorek and Kylie Dixon how to make some delicious Crab Cakes with Mango Remoulade.



Crab Cakes with Mango Remoulade (8)



Ingredients (Crab cakes):



1 lb jumbo lump crab

6 large shrimp

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup diced red onion

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

1/2 cup sliced green onions 1

1/2 cup mayo

1 egg

2 tbsp. creole mustard

1 cup panko bread crumbs

Salt and pepper to taste

2 oz. olive oil



Ingredients (Remoulade Sauce):



2 cups Mayo

1/2 sup Creole Mustard

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup diced red onion

1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

1/2 cup diced mango



Directions:



1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a food processor puree shrimp with heavy cream, set aside.

3. In a mixing bowl, combine crab, onion, bell pepper, green onion, mayo, egg, mustard, and pureed shrimp.

4. Season with salt and pepper.

5. Gently fold bread crumbs into 4oz. crab cakes.

6. In a saute pan, heat oil over medium high heat oil.

7. Dust crab cake with panko bread crumbs and saute on each side, then bake in oven for 10 minutes.

8. Combine all sauce ingredients in a bowl, season with salt and pepper