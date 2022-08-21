Chef of the Month: Newk's Eatery Tippah County Caviar

BATON ROUGE- A new month means a new chef of the month! Newk's Eatery was in the 2une In kitchen on Wednesday, starting October off with a bang by whipping up their delicious Tippah County Caviar. Check out the recipe below and be sure to 2une In next week to see what they're making.

Dry Mix:

- 4-5 cans of black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained, or 4-5 cups of black-eyed peas soaked overnight

- 1 cup pimentos

- 1 medium diced yellow bell pepper

- 1 bunch green onions, chopped

- 4-5 fresh jalapeno peppers, diced with seeds removed



Wet Mix:

- 1 cup canola oil

- 1 cup red wine vinegar

- Pinch of garlic powder

- Pinch of seasoning salt

- Pinch of salt

- Pinch of black pepper

- 1 tbsp. of your favorite store-bought hot sauce

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the dry mix ingredients. In a separate bowl, combine the wet mix ingredients for the dressing and whisk well. Once mixed, add the dressing to the dry mix and stir to blend the ingredients thoroughly. Serve chilled and enjoy!