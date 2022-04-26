Latest Weather Blog
Chef of the Month: Chef Don Bergeron's Tropical Shrimp Salsa
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Fall has officially arrived and Chef Don Bergeron was back in the 2une In kitchen Wednesday morning with a dish that's perfect for the cooler temperatures.
Chef Bergeron showed us how to cook some Tropical Shrimp Salsa, a tasty appetizer that is perfect for any tailgate. If you're planning on bringing some to the next game make sure you make a lot...because it's going to go quick!
Check out the recipe below and make sure you 2une In next week to see what else Chef Bergeron has in store.
Tropical Shrimp Salsa
Ingredients:
1 cup fresh mango, finely diced
1 cup fresh pineapple, finely diced
1 cup fresh papaya, finely diced
Zest of one lime
juice of one lime
juice of one orange
¼ cup cilantro, finely chopped
½ cup purple onion, finely diced
¼ cup jalapenos, finely diced
5 ounce Rotel tomatoes, drained
salt and pepper
pinch of sugar
2 pounds cooked shrimp
Directions:
Mix all ingredients well except shrimp. Let sit two hours to overnight. Add in cooked shrimp just before serving. Taste and adjust seasonings if necessary. Serve with tortilla chips.
Note: Shrimp will get soft overnight because of citrus so don't put shrimp into salsa until serving time.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Holly's Hope: Whisk Away Gastric Cancer - Sunday Journal
-
First DOTD meeting on new Mississippi Bridge proposal draws dozens on Bluebonnet...
-
BR hotels almost booked up ahead of Garth Brooks concert
-
Thief broke into Parade of Homes house, stole smart TVs and tools
-
Storage building changes ownership, looks abandoned at front of neighborhood
Sports Video
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...