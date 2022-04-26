Chef of the Month: Chef Don Bergeron's Tropical Shrimp Salsa

BATON ROUGE- Fall has officially arrived and Chef Don Bergeron was back in the 2une In kitchen Wednesday morning with a dish that's perfect for the cooler temperatures.



Chef Bergeron showed us how to cook some Tropical Shrimp Salsa, a tasty appetizer that is perfect for any tailgate. If you're planning on bringing some to the next game make sure you make a lot...because it's going to go quick!



Check out the recipe below and make sure you 2une In next week to see what else Chef Bergeron has in store.

Tropical Shrimp Salsa

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh mango, finely diced

1 cup fresh pineapple, finely diced

1 cup fresh papaya, finely diced

Zest of one lime

juice of one lime

juice of one orange

¼ cup cilantro, finely chopped

½ cup purple onion, finely diced

¼ cup jalapenos, finely diced

5 ounce Rotel tomatoes, drained

salt and pepper

pinch of sugar

2 pounds cooked shrimp

Directions:

Mix all ingredients well except shrimp. Let sit two hours to overnight. Add in cooked shrimp just before serving. Taste and adjust seasonings if necessary. Serve with tortilla chips.

Note: Shrimp will get soft overnight because of citrus so don't put shrimp into salsa until serving time.