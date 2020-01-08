Chef of the Month: Bistro Byronz

BATON ROUGE- This week's chef of the month is Bistro Byronz in Baton Rouge.

This morning Chef John Lundin stopped by 2une In to show John Pastorek and Kylie Dixon how to make blackened tuna with a mango salsa.

Bistro Byronz has two locations in Baton Rouge. One at 5412 Government Street and the other 8200 Village Plaza Court.

Watch 2une In every wednesday this month for more Bistro Byronz meals.