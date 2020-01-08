49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chef of the Month: Bistro Byronz

Related Story

BATON ROUGE- This week's chef of the month is Bistro Byronz in Baton Rouge. 

This morning Chef John Lundin stopped by 2une In to show John Pastorek and Kylie Dixon how to make blackened tuna with a mango salsa.

Bistro Byronz has two locations in Baton Rouge. One at 5412 Government Street and the other 8200 Village Plaza Court.

Watch 2une In every wednesday this month for more Bistro Byronz meals.

 

News
Chef of the Month: Bistro Byronz
Chef of the Month: Bistro Byronz
BATON ROUGE- This week's chef of the month is Bistro Byronz in Baton Rouge. This morning Chef John Lundin... More >>
4 years ago Wednesday, April 01 2015 Apr 1, 2015 Wednesday, April 01, 2015 8:40:00 AM CDT April 01, 2015

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days