Chef of the Month: Bayou Bistro's Coconut Shrimp

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana Bayou Bistro was in the 2une In kitchen this morning to finish out December as our chef of the month. Whether you're looking for a place to spend a nice dinner with your family or you're looking for a great caterer, Bayou Bistro has something everyone can enjoy.



Kitchen manager Jason Haislip and catering director Judy Wallis didn't waste any time showing Kylie Dixon and John Pastorek how to make some irresistible Coconut Shrimp. Check out the recipe below and make sure to 2une In next Wednesday to see what Bayou Bistro has in store for their next segment.



Coconut Batter



Ingredients:

2 cups- Self-rising flour

2 tbsp.- Lemon juice

1/2 cup- Coco lopez

Water



Coconut Shrimp



Ingredients:

26/30 Shrimp butterflied (12 count)

Creole Seasoning

1/2 cup- Self-rising flour

2 cups- Shredded coconut



Procedure:

1. In a mixing bowl add the self-rising flour, lemon juice and coco lopez together and mix well with a wire whisk. Slowly add water as needed until mixture has a honey like consistency. Set aside.

2. Season the butterflied shrimp and dust with self-rising flour.

3. Grab a shrimp by the tail and dip into the coconut batter (step one) one at a time.

4. Dredge the battered shrimp in the coconut and lay the shrimp on parchment paper until all shrimp are battered.

5. Fry shrimp at 350 degrees until golden brown (about three minutes).

6. Serve coconut shrimp with creole marmalade.



Creole Marmalade

Ingredients:

1 cup- Orange marmalade

1 tbsp.- Horseradish

1 tbsp.- Creole mustard

1/2 tbsp.- Lemon juice



Procedure:

1. In a mixing bowl add all the ingredients and mix well.