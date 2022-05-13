Latest Weather Blog
Chef of the Month: Bayou Bistro's Coconut Shrimp
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Louisiana Bayou Bistro was in the 2une In kitchen this morning to finish out December as our chef of the month. Whether you're looking for a place to spend a nice dinner with your family or you're looking for a great caterer, Bayou Bistro has something everyone can enjoy.
Kitchen manager Jason Haislip and catering director Judy Wallis didn't waste any time showing Kylie Dixon and John Pastorek how to make some irresistible Coconut Shrimp. Check out the recipe below and make sure to 2une In next Wednesday to see what Bayou Bistro has in store for their next segment.
Coconut Batter
Ingredients:
2 cups- Self-rising flour
2 tbsp.- Lemon juice
1/2 cup- Coco lopez
Water
Coconut Shrimp
Ingredients:
26/30 Shrimp butterflied (12 count)
Creole Seasoning
1/2 cup- Self-rising flour
2 cups- Shredded coconut
Procedure:
1. In a mixing bowl add the self-rising flour, lemon juice and coco lopez together and mix well with a wire whisk. Slowly add water as needed until mixture has a honey like consistency. Set aside.
2. Season the butterflied shrimp and dust with self-rising flour.
3. Grab a shrimp by the tail and dip into the coconut batter (step one) one at a time.
4. Dredge the battered shrimp in the coconut and lay the shrimp on parchment paper until all shrimp are battered.
5. Fry shrimp at 350 degrees until golden brown (about three minutes).
6. Serve coconut shrimp with creole marmalade.
Creole Marmalade
Ingredients:
1 cup- Orange marmalade
1 tbsp.- Horseradish
1 tbsp.- Creole mustard
1/2 tbsp.- Lemon juice
Procedure:
1. In a mixing bowl add all the ingredients and mix well.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nightly lane closures coming as work on College Drive flyover progresses
-
Livingston Parish council approves moratorium, halting new development for 60 days if...
-
Future of controversial anti-abortion bill uncertain after lawmakers vote to amend it
-
BR firefighter facing neighborhood drainage, road issues turns to 2 On Your...
-
State Police commission holds former Superintendent Kevin Reeves in contempt for ignoring...