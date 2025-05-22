67°
Charlie's Place opening Baker location
BAKER - Charlie's Place, an adult activity and respite center for people affected by Alzheimer's, is cutting the ribbon on their third location on Thursday.
The newest Charlie's Place will be in Baker and share a building with the City of Baker's Community Engagement Center.
Caregivers say that the new facility will be the biggest they have opened and will be able to serve three times the number of clients that the Baton Rouge center does.
