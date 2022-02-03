Channel 2's Best Bet$ NFL playoffs

Last week the NFL gave us some boring Wildcard matchup, hopefully the Divisional round will be more entertaining. There are 4 games being played, two on Saturday and two on Sunday. This week we are trying to improve from our 2-2-1 record last week, and hit the parley.

1. Titans -3.5

The first game on Saturday. Joe Burrow and the Bengals fresh off of their first postseason win in 30 years taking on the 1 seed in the AFC. I am going with the Titans in this one, because of their playoff experience and Derrick Henry coming back. I also don't like that the Bengals haven't won a road postseason game in franchise history. They are young team, and I think one more draft would help fill their holes, and become super bowl contenders. But for now, Tennessee's pass rush is going to be too much for Cincy.

2. Packers -5.5

Don't overthink this one. The Packers are the better team, and the game is going to be played in cold Green Bay.

3. Bills + 1.5

I am not going with the safe pick. The Bills lost to the Chiefs last year in the AFC title game, now return to arrowhead to seek revenge. Buffalo has the better defense, Josh Allen is playing incredible, and the Bills are due. \

4. Over 48: Rams at Bucs

I am not picking a winner of this one because I don't trust the Rams, and Tampa has way to many injuries. But I do know that a lot of points are going to be scored. In their first meeting the two teams combined for 58 points, I expect the same in this one.