Chamberlin Elementary School- 4th Grade, Ms. Witty
BATON ROUGE: Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 4th grade at Chamberlin Elementary School.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
