Central to outfit a new emergency operation center

CENTRAL - During the chaos of the 2016 flood, officials in Central operated their emergency response out of a small training room at the fire department's headquarters.

"We actually had to have headsets on to hear the calls because it was so loud," said District Fire Chief Derek Glover.

Agency heads and emergency dispatchers fought for space as they responded to an enormous amount of calls for help from flooded citizens. Mayor Junior Shelton now plans to establish a dedicated location for city leaders to meet during a disaster.

Using $32,000 in grant money officials will outfit a city hall conference room with new equipment and then relocate to the new city hall once it is constructed.

"That would give us a lot more room to operate here in case of another disaster," said Glover.

The Central EOC would coordinate with Baton Rouge's much larger operation during emergencies.