Central, St. George firefighters top 5 finalist for Global Rescue of the Year award

CENTRAL - Firefighters from Central and St. George were honored to make it to the top five finalists in a global competition for search and rescue operations.

In April 2024, firefighters from Central and St. George worked for hours to save the driver of an 18-wheeler who got stuck underneath his vehicle. Police said that an oncoming truck crossed the center line and forced the driver of the 18-wheeler to veer off the road, which caused it to flip.

Rescuers worked for three hours to free the man.

"It was essentially like opening all of your Christmas presents with a pair of tweezers," training officer Cody Gateley said. "Complex is not even the word that I would use to describe it."

Fire officials said someone submitted the team without their knowledge and firefighters from Central got to attend the awards ceremony in London. The rescue team that won the award was Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Services for responding to a gas line explosion that leveled a block of apartments.

Although they didn't win, firefighters were grateful for the experience and recognition on a worldwide scale.

"To even be considered for the award, let alone make the short list, was simply an honor. This is truly a testament to the quality of personnel that work in and around the Central area," Central Fire said in a social media post.