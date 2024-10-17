71°
Central's Jackson Griffin defying the odds after beating cancer

Two years ago, Central wide receiver Jackson Griffin thought that a pulled groin muscle would keep him out just a few weeks and he would back playing football in no time. Through his physical therapy, doctors discovered a sarcoma tumor in his hip that resulted in a total amputation of his leg.

Central's Jackson Griffin living life to the fullest after leg amputation due to cancer
