Central's Jackson Griffin defying the odds after beating cancer
Two years ago, Central wide receiver Jackson Griffin thought that a pulled groin muscle would keep him out just a few weeks and he would back playing football in no time. Through his physical therapy, doctors discovered a sarcoma tumor in his hip that resulted in a total amputation of his leg.
News
