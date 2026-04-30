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Central's first City Hall in its history is now open to the public
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CENTRAL - The first City Hall in Central's history is finished and ready for public use!
City leaders broke ground on the building February 2025.
The public can visit the new City Hall on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 11530 Sullivan Road.
WBRZ's Abigail Whitam toured the facility during 2une In on Tuesday ahead of the grand opening at 3 p.m.
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CENTRAL - The first City Hall in Central's history is finished and ready for public use! City leaders broke... More >>
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