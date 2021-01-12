Central residents receive free Thanksgiving meals

CENTRAL – Residents impacted by the August flood received free Thanksgiving meals Tuesday.

Sherri Hedges received a dinner and said she is thankful for the meal she received at the food bank since she was not sure about what her family was going to have a holiday meal.

"It's been wonderful because that's just one less expense you don't have to worry about," Hedges said.

The City of Central Food Bank has been in the community for 30 years. Officials said they wanted to be able to help those in need after the flood.

"We had 36 turkeys donated and a ham donated and so far (Tuesday) we've given away 27 complete Thanksgiving dinners to our regular clients and today mostly flood victims of Central," Michelle Lewis, president of the Central Food Bank, said.

"We put it together but it was the City of Central that came out in full force Saturday, actually all the time, but Saturday they donated the turkeys they came out and they did this. We just orchestrated it, and we just put it together," Lewis said.

"...It'll be a lot nicer now that I have something," Hedges said.

In order to receive a free Thanksgiving meal, residents had show a valid ID.