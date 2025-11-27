45°
Central Police looking for alleged Taco Bell wallet thief seen on video
CENTRAL — Central Police are looking for a person seen on security footage appearing to steal someone's wallet in a Taco Bell.
In the video shared by CPD, a wallet can be seen sitting on a table in the restaurant after its owner left it behind. The person accused of stealing the wallet appears to grab it and promptly walk out the door.
Police said the theft happened on Nov. 22, and anyone with information about the person in the video can call CPD at 225-367-1254.
