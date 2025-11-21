Central Mayor Wade Evans pushes back after council questions his city hall access badge

BATON ROUGE, LA — What started as a routine Metro Council meeting last week quickly turned into a tense exchange over a single badge.

Central Mayor Wade Evans was questioned by council members about why he has access to Baton Rouge City Hall, a moment that has since drawn attention online.

The exchange unfolded after Evans backed Councilman Darryl Hurst’s plans for the Delmont Development District. Councilman Cleve Dunn noticed a badge hanging from Evans’ shirt and questioned him about it, prompting discussion about who should have access to city buildings.

Councilwoman Tawahna Harris then questioned if Baton Rouge leaders could get access to Central buildings if Evans can access city hall.

Evans defended his access, saying he frequently stops by City Hall to meet with Mayor-President Sid Edwards and that the badge allows him to park in the basement garage.

“So they gave me an access key to be able to get in the building,” Evans said.

He also clarified the purpose of his visits:

“Just as they have no reason to be in Central you know, when I have a reason to be in Baton Rouge, it's to meet with the mayor. It's not about me stealing secrets or me trying to hurt Baton Rouge.”

Evans said the controversy is overblown, emphasizing that City Hall is a parish-wide building, not strictly a Baton Rouge facility, and that Central is part of the parish government.

“It's a parish wide building. It's not a city of Baton Rouge building. And Central is very much a part of this parish. The central mayor is very much a part of the parish. The government is as far as being a leader in this city. And I just thought it was childish for them to make such a big deal about it.”

The exchange quickly sparked backlash on social media after community advocate Gary Chambers posted about it. Some critics said Evans was overstepping by having access to another city’s government building.

Evans responded on Facebook:

“If Mayor Edwards wants a key to city hall so he can get in the locked basement when he visits, oh yeah, we do not have a basement. What a bunch of clowns.”

“I think it was all in good fun, but I think it became political fodder for those looking for an angle. And the reality is, we're out here doing good things,” Evans said.

WBRZ reached out to Councilman Dunn and Councilwoman Harris for comment but did not hear back.





