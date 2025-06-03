71°
Central firefighters respond to a house fire along Woodstock Way Drive
CENTRAL — Firefighters in Central responded to a house fire along Woodstock Way Drive on Saturday morning.
Fire officials said the fire happened along Woodstock Way Drive near Tugwell Lane shortly after 1 a.m. Investigators determined the fire started after a car caught fire and spread to the house.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowner.
