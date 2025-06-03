71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central firefighters respond to a house fire along Woodstock Way Drive

Related Story

CENTRAL — Firefighters in Central responded to a house fire along Woodstock Way Drive on Saturday morning. 

Fire officials said the fire happened along Woodstock Way Drive near Tugwell Lane shortly after 1 a.m. Investigators determined the fire started after a car caught fire and spread to the house. 

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowner. 

News
Central firefighters respond to a house fire...
Central firefighters respond to a house fire along Woodstock Way Drive
CENTRAL — Firefighters in Central responded to a house fire along Woodstock Way Drive on Saturday morning. Fire officials... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 01 2025 Jun 1, 2025 Sunday, June 01, 2025 9:50:00 AM CDT June 01, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days