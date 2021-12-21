40°
Central firefighters battle vacant house blaze Friday night
CENTRAL - Firefighters with the Central Fire Department and Baton Rouge Fire Department battled a vacant house fire Friday night.
According to CFD, the fire started sometime before 8:30 p.m. in the in the 7300 block of Prescott Road.
The blaze was contained without incident, according to CFD. Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
