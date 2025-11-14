76°
Central Fire Department holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new station

BATON ROUGE - The Central Fire Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new station off Greenwell Springs Road on Wednesday morning.

The department outgrew the old Station 33 and needed to expand to accommodate more firefighters and equipment. Central Mayor Wade Evans also hopes it will improve response times.

1 day ago Wednesday, November 12 2025

