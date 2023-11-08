CDC reports significant increase in number of Americans being vaccinated

According to a White House official, an increasing number of people in the United States are being vaccinated.

Ronald Klain, the White House Chief of Staff announced Sunday, via his Twitter account, that The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a significant jump in the number of people who've been inoculated within the past 24 hours.

Vaccinations picking back up — about 790k in past 24 hours per @CDCgov report. Might be the biggest 24-hour period since early July. Thanks to everyone involved. https://t.co/KcxAfoIxnI — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) July 25, 2021

Klain says the health agency is reporting 790,000 vaccinations, which may be the largest 24-hour period increase since early July.

This much-needed positive news comes amid an increasingly dim outlook in relation to the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta Variant in the States.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden and Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that the coronavirus situation in the U.S. is becoming, "a pandemic among the unvaccinated."

More than 162.7 million people - or 49% of the population - have been fully vaccinated in the US, official data shows.

As a resurgence that's partially blamed on the Delta Variant plays out in the U.S., officials say more than 34 million people in the States have been infected with COVID-19, and that 610,000 of those people have passed away due to the virus.

According to BBC News, the most severe increases in COVID cases appear to be occurring in states with lower vaccination rates, like Florida, Texas and Missouri.

Officials are urging people in these states and other regions to be vaccinated as soon as they can.

While it is possible for a person who is fully vaccinated to test positive for COVID-19, the nation's leading physicians agree that it's likely their symptoms will be less severe than if they had not been inoculated.

Should someone whose been vaccinated test positive for the virus, the CDC advises, "Fully vaccinated people should not visit private or public settings if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms."

“It’s possible a person could be infected just before or just after vaccination and still get sick.”

But after a person is fully vaccinated — two weeks after their final dose — there is reduced risk of spreading Covid-19, the CDC says. Research shows vaccinated people who still get breakthrough infections have less detectable virus (viral load) than unvaccinated people who get infected.

During a Sunday, July 25 interview with CNN, Dr. Fauci said federal health officials were considering revising mask guidance for vaccinated Americans as a way to curb cases.

As experts decide what steps citizens can take to ensure their own health and the continued well-being of those they come in contact with, the CDC's recent report of an uptick in vaccination numbers appears to be encouraging news.