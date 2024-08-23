Cause not determined for massive house fire in Central Tuesday evening

CENTRAL - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire that happened Tuesday evening.

The Central Fire Department said it and the Baton Rouge, East Side, Zachary, and St. George Fire Departments all responded to the fire at a house on the 6000 block of Thibodeaux.

No injuries were reported, but pictures from the scene showed the home had lost a major portion of its roof and was severely damaged.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.