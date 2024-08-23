88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cause not determined for massive house fire in Central Tuesday evening

Related Story

CENTRAL - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire that happened Tuesday evening. 

The Central Fire Department said it and the Baton Rouge, East Side, Zachary, and St. George Fire Departments all responded to the fire at a house on the 6000 block of Thibodeaux. 

No injuries were reported, but pictures from the scene showed the home had lost a major portion of its roof and was severely damaged. 

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined. 

Related Images

News
Cause not determined for massive house fire...
Cause not determined for massive house fire in Central Tuesday evening
CENTRAL - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire that happened Tuesday evening. The Central Fire Department said... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, August 21 2024 Aug 21, 2024 Wednesday, August 21, 2024 7:27:00 AM CDT August 21, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days