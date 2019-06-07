80°
Latest Weather Blog
Cauble's Rising Star- Treyvean Beard
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Several homes damaged by storms in Ascension neighborhood Thursday
-
Homes damaged, trees downed as possible tornado rips through Central neighborhood
-
Local firefighters stage daring rescue as woman's car is swept away on...
-
Local D-Day Veteran honored at 75th celebration
-
Widespread street flooding, possible tornadoes reported throughout capital area