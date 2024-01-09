CATS to hold four meetings to discuss service improvement plan

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System will hold a series of informational sessions to discuss the implementation of the upcoming Service Improvement Plan. The plan will take effect on February 24.

There will be four sessions in Baton Rouge and Baker. According to a press release, members of CATS staff will be on hand to discuss the approaching service changes and answer questions related to route and stop information. The release also said CATS would be waiving fares the week of the implementation.

The first meeting was held Tuesday morning.

The sessions will be held at the following locations:

-Wednesday, February 13th at 5:30 p.m. at the Delmont Gardens Library, 3351 Lorraine Street

-Thursday, February 14th at 5:30 p.m. at the Bluebonnet Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Boulevard

-Friday, February 15th at 10:00 a.m. at the Baker Library, 3501 Groom Road, Baker.

