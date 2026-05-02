54°
Latest Weather Blog
Cats, dogs and guinea pigs up for adoption at Companion Animal Alliance's shelter event
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The Companion Animal Alliance held an "Adopt a Shelter Pet" event this afternoon with adoption fees waived for all animals.
Local vendors were brought in to help attract potential adopters. Organizers say the event brings the community together, supports local businesses and increases the number of pets being adopted.
"Yeah, so we have a lot of great animals here, right now we have cats, dogs and guinea pigs available for adoption, so they're all great animals we have a fit for any home really," said Holly Danielson with CAA.
This was the first time the "Adopt a Shelter Pet" event was held. The organization will take part in an empty the shelter campaign tomorrow.
News
BATON ROUGE — The Companion Animal Alliance held an "Adopt a Shelter Pet" event this afternoon with adoption fees waived... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional
-
Caught on camera: Illegal tire dumping at vacant Baton Rouge home
-
Louisiana Democrats address Supreme Court decision on congressional maps
-
Community mourns the loss of beloved Livingston crossing guard
-
Multiple lawsuits filed against state leaders over suspension of May primary election
Sports Video
-
LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...
-
Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament
-
LSU softball shuts out Auburn to take game one of series
-
Zachary boys' basketball win back-to-back state title; celebration cancelled due to weather