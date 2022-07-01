CATS board votes to oust former CEO amid Investigative Unit reports

BATON ROUGE - The CATS board voted 7-2 Wednesday to oust former CEO Bill Deville who was removed from his position in April, but kept on the payroll.

The CATS board scheduled an emergency meeting to determine Deville's future after he was removed as CEO following a WBRZ Investigative Unit report earlier this year.

The meeting comes amid investigative reporting from WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto on the bus system. Earlier in 2022, Nakamoto and WBRZ exposed several controversies at the bus system, including an executive who tested positive for meth, a recording where another boss alleged that millions of dollars were missing, and bills that were not paid on time.

Dwana Williams was appointed interim CEO on April 11th after Bill Deville was removed from the position.

Deville was allowed to remain at the bus company and continued to receive a salary.

Deville was earning a $191,000 salary.

We asked board members and the director of communications for an on camera interview after the session Wednesday, but nobody agreed because of possible lawsuits that could be filed after the decision.

As of now there is no litigation filed.

The board also moved to approve Williams contract by a vote of 8-1.

She will receive a salary of roughly $190,000.