CATS Board to decide on what ousted CEO will do now

BATON ROUGE- Two days after the Capital Area Transit System ousted their CEO Bill Deville, decisions are still being made on what he'll do next as the board allowed him to continue to collect his $200,000 per year salary.

Deville has been the focus of numerous WBRZ Investigative Unit stories over the years. Most recently, he came under fire for not enforcing the bus system's zero-tolerance drug free policy. The bus system's comptroller, John Cutrone, tested positive for meth. Bills were paid late and caused employees to lose health insurance for two days.

Last year, WBRZ reported on a secret recording that showed the Chief Administrative Officer talking about missing money at the bus system. She claimed nearly five million dollars had gone missing.

Monday, Dwana Williams was appointed the interim CEO. Her salary is currently in negotiations and she declined to comment at a meeting held today.

"We look forward to working with you and moving on and moving forward," Vice President Linda Perkins told Williams. "Thank you very much."

Perkins said she would like to see Deville move on from the bus system.

"We do not need two CEO's," Perkins said.

CATS runs on a nearly 30 million dollar budget per year.