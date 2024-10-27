Catholic High dominates Scotlandville in 4-5A victory

BATON ROUGE — Catholic High remains undefeated in district play after taking down Scotlandville Friday night 35-6.

The Bears got the scoring going on the opening drive when quarterback Baylor Graves connected with Cohen Leblanc in the end zone. Catholic would go up 10-0 one drive later after a field goal.

Catholic found the end zone again at the start of the second quarter. Running back Jeremy Fisher Jr. ran one up the middle for the score to put the Bears up 17-0.

Catholic was up 20-0 after a field goal with less than five minutes to play in the first half. Scotlandville changed quarterbacks and they were trying to get on the board before halftime.

On third down, QB Genard Green scrambles out of the pocket and launches a deep ball down field and it's caught by Terrance Smith for the first down in scoring position.

The Hornets would score on the very next play. Darren London rushed in the touchdown, but the two point conversion was unsuccessful so the Hornets trailed 20-6.

Catholic would get on the board once more to go into halftime leading 34-6.

Catholic goes on to win their fourth straight game 48-12.

The Bears will host Woodlawn next week and Scotlandville will travel to face Liberty.