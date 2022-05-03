Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title

METAIRIE - The Catholic Bears win their first state Lacrosse title in program history, winning the Division 1 final today 8-2. Grant Schliewe won the offensive MVP, scoring 3 goals in the win.

"If I can be nerdy for a second Isaac Newton said if I have seen further it's because I've stood on the shoulders of giants. There are a lot of people who have poured their, their blood, sweat and tears into this program for many, many years. And little by little, we've been edging closer and closer to this moment. the grit and the determination and the fight. I have not coached a team that has a greater will to win than the one this year," said Catholic head coach George Hopkins.