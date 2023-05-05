70°
Latest Weather Blog
Catholic baseball blanks John Curtis 10-0 in opening game of DI quarterfinals
Related Story
A four run second inning and 6 run third was all top seeded Catholic needed on Wednesday to take down John Curtis 10-0 in five innings in game one of the DI Select Quarterfinals. Apart from the superb offense, Alex Ainsworth was dominant on the mound as the Tulane commit tossed a no hitter in the run rule shortened game.
News
Alex Ainsworth's no hitter leads Catholic to run rule victory over John Curtis in DI Select quarters
A four run second inning and 6 run third was all top seeded Catholic needed on Wednesday to take down... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2,000 home development in Denham Springs approved by parish, despite citizens concerns
-
Proposed bill requires chemical plants to monitor, share air quality data to...
-
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants' sacrifice is saving the Tigers season
-
Land in Central to be cleared as community expands
-
Data shows homicide rate is down 35%, lowest since 2017
Sports Video
-
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants' sacrifice is saving the Tigers season
-
Catholic baseball blanks John Curtis 10-0 in opening game of DI quarterfinals
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...