Cassidy leads group of senators in nominating Charlie Kirk for National Garden of American Heroes statue

WASHINGTON — Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy led a group of 14 Republican senators in a push to honor Charlie Kirk, the conservative political commentator killed at a Utah university in September, with a statue in the National Garden of American Heroes.

The group nominated Kirk to be honored among other Americans who made "historic contributions to the nation and American democracy."

The Garden of American Heroes is a sculpture garden championed by President Donald Trump and is set to open in July 2026 in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

“Through his work, [Charlie] has inspired countless young Americans to engage in civic life and to appreciate the responsibilities of citizenship,” the senators wrote. “His efforts highlight the enduring importance of free expression, active participation, and leadership in strengthening our democracy.”

Cassidy is joined by U.S. Senators Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Mike Lee (R-UT), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Katie Britt (R-AL), John Cornyn (R-TX), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), James Lankford (R-OK), Ted Budd (R-NC), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Bernie Moreno (R-OH), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) in supporting the nomination of Kirk.

Read the senators full letter nominating Kirk here.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, a podcast host, political activist and close ally to Trump and his MAGA movement, has been memorialized several times since his death, including with a posthumous award of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Gov. Jeff Landry has called for a statue of Kirk to be built on LSU's campus, a move he hopes sets a precedent at other universities.