88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Casino executives: Belle of Baton Rouge not moving to land

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - It appears the Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel and Casino won't be taking advantage of a new state law that would allow casinos to move from a boat to land.

Lawmakers reworked laws earlier this year, which allowed casinos to move to a fixed spot on land within 1200 feet of the boat. The Belle is currently located on France Street near the USS Kid in downtown.

There was some speculation that the Belle would move but Eldorado Resorts, the company that owns the casino, says that won't happen. The executives said they might move their Lake Charles casinos to land, but don't anticipate moving the Belle.

News
Casino executives: Belle of Baton Rouge not...
Casino executives: Belle of Baton Rouge not moving to land
BATON ROUGE - It appears the Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel and Casino won't be taking advantage of a new... More >>
2 years ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 8:00:00 AM CST November 23, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days