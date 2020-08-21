Latest Weather Blog
Casino at center of lawsuit over bathroom rape
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A woman filed suit against the Hollywood Casino after she reported being raped there earlier this year.
The woman's attorney said the casino should be held accountable. At the center of the lawsuit are allegations the casino did not have enough security, putting the woman's life in danger.
The victim's name is protected in the suit. Her attorney, Joe Long, explained on the night the victim said she was attacked, the security tower in the parking lot was empty and none of the security cameras were pointed at the bathroom doors.
"She's going over there to have a good time and she's robbed, beaten, and raped," Long said. "This is the second time someone has been raped at the Hollywood Casino, and in our society, we don't allow businesses to operate like that."
In 2000, a worker at the casino said she was raped. The casino was found liable in that suit, Long said, and he thinks the casino should be found liable in this case, too.
"If I was a woman, I would be very worried. [Zip code ] 70802 is the most dangerous zip code in our city and Hollywood Casino is a magnet to dangerous people in 70802 at night," said Long.
The lawsuit claims the victim suffered more than $50,000 in damages.
The rape suspect is in jail for the attack and another crime.
Owners of Hollywood Casino have not responded to a request for comment.
