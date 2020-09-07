Latest Weather Blog
Cars damaged by interstate pothole; Repairs made to highway
Related Story
BATON ROUGE – DOTD had to repair potholes on I-110 Thursday morning after numerous cars hit the holes and were damaged.
The potholes were on southbound I-110 near Memorial Stadium. DOTD crews started patching bad spots around nine o'clock.
One driver said she hit the pothole and lost two tires.
“Next thing I know, four to five pulled over for the same reason,” driver Enjoli Reynolds told WBRZ.
“Anything could have happened,” Reynolds said, frustrated about the situation.
DOTD closed lanes on I-110 South for repairs to the roadway and as roadside assistance crews made repairs to damaged vehicles.
The lane closures on I-110 were part of a city-wide traffic issue. Other problems were caused by rain and wrecks on I-12.
Click HERE for traffic reporter Ashley Fruge's feed of issues. Click HERE to access WBRZ's traffic map.
Click HERE for the forecast.
*****************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor Broome & Police Chief Paul discuss the tragic murder of 3-year-old...
-
3-year-old Ibrie Combs' death remains under investigation
-
Witness from scene where 3-year-old girl was killed speaks out
-
Deadly shooting on Choctaw Dr. leaves one person dead and two injured
-
Troopers investigating deputy-involved shooting in Plaquemine; suspect in custody
Sports Video
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen