Car theft leads to high speed police chase, dangerous crash

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday night, a pursuit ended when a suspect crashed into a tree and he and the car's engine were both ejected from the stolen car.

Deputies with East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have identified the driver of stolen vehicle as Davin Alexander.

They say Alexander crashed into a tree around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the owner of a stolen car contacted authorities, telling them his 2017 black Jaguar had been stolen from the parking lot of a Super Target on Millerville Road. He'd left a keyfob in the vehicle and was able to track the car's whereabouts so as to provide authorities with the location of the stolen car/suspect.

Deputies say they initially found Alexander with the Jaguar on the corner of Florida Boulevard and O'neal Lane. But as they attempted to stop Alexander, he sped off.

A chase ensued and shortly thereafter, Alexander was ejected from the vehicle after crashing into a tree at 1400 Old Hammond Highway, near the Hickory Creek Subdivision.

Emergency crews confirmed that the Jaguar's motor was also ejected from the vehicle and flew through the front door of a nearby apartment, sending two people inside to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alexander sustained a broken ankle and was rushed to a hospital. Deputies found pill bottles containing Meloxican and Montelukast tablets that were not prescribed to him.

After physicians perform surgery on Alexander's ankle, he'll be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, negligent injuring, general speed law, driving left of center, driving through a red light, possession of legend drug (two counts).

Alexander has an arrest record that dates back to 2010 and includes DWI charges as well as marijuana possession.