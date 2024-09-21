73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car runs into Siegen Lane storefront; one person taken to hospital

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a car ran into a Siegen Lane storefront late Thursday morning. 

Pictures from the scene showed the front windows of Purple & Gold shattered after a car seemingly ran through them. 

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital, but it was unclear if that person was in the car or the store at the time of the crash. 

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash. 

News
Car runs into Siegen Lane storefront; one...
Car runs into Siegen Lane storefront; one person taken to hospital
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a car ran into a Siegen Lane storefront late... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, September 19 2024 Sep 19, 2024 Thursday, September 19, 2024 12:08:00 PM CDT September 19, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days