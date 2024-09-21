73°
Latest Weather Blog
Car runs into Siegen Lane storefront; one person taken to hospital
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a car ran into a Siegen Lane storefront late Thursday morning.
Pictures from the scene showed the front windows of Purple & Gold shattered after a car seemingly ran through them.
Officials said one person was taken to the hospital, but it was unclear if that person was in the car or the store at the time of the crash.
It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.
News
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a car ran into a Siegen Lane storefront late... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: U-High vs. Catholic
-
Ponchatoula school officials respond to reports of 'bat infestation' causing foul smells
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on I-10
-
Man arrested on murder charges related to fatal shooting outside of Uncle...
-
House rejects temporary funding bill to avoid government shutdown