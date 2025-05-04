59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Car runs into pond at Highland and Pecue intersection; driver not found

BATON ROUGE - A car overturned in the pond at the intersection of Highland Road and Pecue Lane on Friday morning, and firefighters said the driver of the vehicle was nowhere to be found. 

Pictures from the St. George Fire Department showed a car crashed into the pond in front of the Valhalla subdivision. The bystander who called in the crash said they didn't see it happen and that they weren't sure if anyone was inside. 

SGFD responded to the scene and its rapid response team examined the scene. The driver of the vehicle was nowhere to be found and no one else was inside the car. 

