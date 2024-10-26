63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane

BATON ROUGE - Black smoke billowed from a car on fire near the intersection of Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane on Thursday. 

The fire happened around 2:15 p.m. along Coursey right outside of the Save More Market and gas station. 

Emergency crews are headed to the scene. No more information was immediately available. 

