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Car crashes into home on Charleston Villa Drive early Saturday morning

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ST. GEORGE — A vehicle crashed into a residence on Charleston Villa Drive early Saturday morning, according to the St. George Fire Department.

Fire officials said the incident occurred around 2:07 a.m., with crews arriving to find a vehicle fully inside a single-story residence with fire showing. 

As firefighters extinguished the flames, crews evacuated the driver and located the home's occupant inside, uninjured. 

A person was transported to a local hospital with injuries related to the crash. Officials said the home sustained moderate damage, displacing one resident. 

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Car crashes into home on Charleston Villa...
Car crashes into home on Charleston Villa Drive early Saturday morning
ST. GEORGE — A vehicle crashed into a residence on Charleston Villa Drive early Saturday morning, according to the St.... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, April 25 2026 Apr 25, 2026 Saturday, April 25, 2026 12:41:00 PM CDT April 25, 2026

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