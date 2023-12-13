Car collides with CATS bus Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a Capital Area Transit System (CATS) bus and several other vehicles left at least one person injured Wednesday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Bluebonnet Boulevard and officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office as well as St. George Fire responded to the crash.

WBRZ was also at the scene of the incident and learned that one passenger was aboard the bus during the wreck.

The passenger told WBRZ it all started when a vehicle that appeared to be racing with a nearby motorcycle hit the back of the CATS bus, causing a three vehicle pile-up.

According to the passenger, the motorcyclist then fled the scene of the crash.

One person was injured during the incident, and taken to an area hospital by Emergency Medical personnel. At this time the extent of their injuries is unknown.

This article will be updated as officials provide additional information related to the incident.