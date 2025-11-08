Capt. Brett Stassi Jr. released from hospital one month after shooting at Iberville Parish courthouse

PLAQUEMINE — Capt. Brett Stassi Jr., an Iberville Parish deputy hospitalized in a shooting at the Iberville courthouse in October, has been released from the hospital, officials said Thursday.

Stassi, the son of Sheriff Brett Stassi, was injured in the Oct. 6 shooting in Plaquemine that also left deputy Charles Riley dead.

Stassi, who was on a ventilator while in the hospital, is now recovering at home.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers, encouragement, and support from the community, fellow law enforcement agencies, and first responders during this difficult time,” Sheriff Stassi said. “Your kindness and compassion have meant more than words can express.”

The elder Stassi continued:

We would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Ochsner Iberville for their extraordinary efforts the night of the incident. Many off-duty staff members reported to work after hearing what happened, joining the on-duty team to provide urgent care and support. Their dedication and willingness to act without hesitation is something we will never forget. We also want to thank the outstanding medical team at Our Lady of the Lake for the excellent care provided to Captain Stassi during his hospitalization. We are also grateful to Acadian Ambulance for their swift response and professionalism. We will always be thankful.