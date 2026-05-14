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Capital area sees another round of flooding during Monday rain
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BATON ROUGE — Residents around the capital area saw another round of heavy rains Monday, leading to flooded roads and standing water on properties.
South Acadian Thruway was blocked off Monday evening near the I-10 overpass as high waters made the road impassable. Traffic cameras showed two cars were stuck in water under the railroad overpass around 6:30 p.m.
Flooded streets have plagued the capital area since Friday as heavy rain continued to blow through the region. Video taken at the off-ramp for Interstate 10 at College Drive showed water pooling in the area.
WBRZ received photos of standing water along Jefferson Highway near Bocage.
Properties in St. Francisville flooded during the rainstorm. Jordan Truitt shared video of water running over a West Feliciana Parish road and into a field.
Residents in Maurepas off of La. Highway 22 saw their yards turn into ponds during Monday's rain event.
In Ascension Parish, the sheriff's office is working to clear a downed tree along Bluff Road at Lasalle Point.
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