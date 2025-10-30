Capital area residents seek shelter from Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica

JAMAICA - As thousands in Jamaica take shelter from Hurricane Melissa, some of those include tourists from the capital area.

Pastor Stephen Johnson said he flew to the island for his son, Corey Johnson's, wedding. Stephen Johnson and Corey Johnson spoke to WBRZ on Tuesday through a video call in the bathroom of a hotel room in Montego Bay.

"It's raining really, really bad with very vicious winds," Stephen Johnson said.

Corey said he and his wife Trinity pushed their wedding date up to Saturday morning. After the ceremony, many family member jumped on the last flights out of Jamaica before Hurricane Melissa struck.

"The 24th, that's when we started to realize, 'Okay this might be an issue,'" Corey Johnson said. "Some of our family members flew out that afternoon, some flew out that evening, some decided to fly out that Sunday morning."

About two hours away from the Johnson's hotel, another capital area family sheltered from Hurricane Melissa. Stone Town and Lexi Perkins-Town decided to honeymoon at Ocho Rios, Jamaica, at a hotel on the north side of the island.

"The wind gusts are bad, can't really do much, can't leave the room. It's looking bad, though," Town said. "We were supposed to leave on Sunday, we found out about the storm on the 25th, so we had no way of knowing it was coming."

Town said the couple's attempts to get a flight out of Jamaica to evade the storm were unsuccessful.



"We tried to book flights earlier for Friday or Saturday, but nothing was going through. I tried to leave my room to see what it was looking like, but was escorted back to my room," Town said.

Town said he and his wife are ready to return home.

"We don't want anyone to be in panic, but it seems like everybody is. It's an unruly thing, but it is nature," he said.