Candlelight prayer vigil held at Mall of Louisiana following Thursday's fatal shooting

BATON ROUGE — A candlelight vigil was held at the Mall of Louisiana on Monday following a fatal shooting that killed one and injured five others at the mall on Thursday.

The gathering was used as a time for prayer, reflection, and unity for Martha Odom, who died after being shot in the chest, along with other victims who were injured during the shooting.

The event was open to the public and included prayer, moments of silence, and an opportunity for the community to come together following the tragedy.

The vigil, organized by State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, Mayor-President Sid Edwards, and CEO of A Servant's Heart Foundation Cathy Tolliver, was held at the side of the Main Event entrance at the mall with the United Cajun Navy providing candles.

A mall worker, who was at work during the shooting and says they suffer from PTSD, said the vigil felt like a meaningful step forward.

"I've been back to work. I worked like two or three days, and I'm taking a leave of absence to kind of like get my mental health together," the mall worker said. "But I think this was really good in the first steps of healing for sure. Just to see the community and see people out here supporting Martha and hearing some of her last words."

Mayor-President Sid Edwards visited the mall after the shooting and said the security presence was noticeable.

"Seven or eight BRPD, sheriff's deputies, private security firms, and even a dog that, you know, can smell gunpowder, so with our law enforcement partners, we're talking, and it is my understanding that we're going to beef up security here ... from here on out," Edwards said.

Edwards also said, along with talks of increased security measures, other options are still being considered such as not allowing anyone under the age of 18 without an older adult into the mall.

"That did come up this week, but it's come up before," Edwards said. "So that's not off the table. There are some things with it we have to work out, but we're not there as of today."