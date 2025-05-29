Candlelight memorial held for fallen Baton Rouge officers at Jefferson Baptist Church

81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fraternal Order of Police held a ceremony Wednesday honoring fallen officers.

12 Baton Rouge Police Department officers were read aloud at Jefferson Baptist Church. BRPD Chief T.J. Morse and Mayor-President Sid Edwards were among those who spoke about the officers' impact on the community.

One officer's wife said the ceremony was a beautiful reminder that her husband and others will not be forgotten.

