Cajun Navy looks to aid flood victims still struggling to rebuild

DENHAM SPRINGS - During the flood, Burney Morgan's home in Denham Springs was hit by four feet of water.

To he get back into his house, he applied for the state's Shelter at Home program. The program allows victims to stay in their homes while they try to rebuild.

"I though they did great. They come in fast and did it," Burney Morgan said.

But not every one's experience with government emergency programs have been quite as positive.

"It's been a nitghtmare."

Krysta Oliszewski had to move into a tent in her front yard. She says FEMA gave all her recovery assistance money to her roommate, because her name was added to the application.

"After living in the tent for 72-days, A big storm came through and then I got a foot of water in the tent, then I was robbed of every that I had just acquired," Krysta Oliszewski said.

So the Louisiana Cajun Navy held a meeting at a Denham Springs restaurant for people who still need help dealing with FEMA almost 8-months after being hit by the flood.

"We're here to find out what the hold is. This is a cry out to find out," said Clyde Cain, leader of the Louisiana Cajun Navy.

State Senator Bodi White listened to concerns at this meeting, as did George Kasimos with stopFEMAnow.com.

The Louisiana Cajun Navy says a lot victims of the flood haven't received any help since the disaster.

Clyde Cain, another member of the Louisiana Cajun Navy, says they are making do however they can.

"Some of them haven't even started on their homes. The ones that have gutted it. They're dealing with mold. There's a lot of people out there that have went a from tent to a shed," Cain said.

The Cajun Navy will meet again on Sunday, April 2, at 4 p.m. at the Londoner restaurant on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.