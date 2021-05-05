71°
Cajun Navy calls off Seacor search efforts
The United Cajun Navy has announced the organization will be suspending it's efforts in finding the 7 remaining Seacor crewmen.
UCN says they will still have affiliates within the group searching the Holly Beach area as well as the Texas Coast. Search dogs will also be available to assist.
The UCN primarily raised funds for the search efforts, organizing sea planes, and gathering much needed resources.
