Latest Weather Blog
Cajun Classic wheelchair tennis tournament wraps up Sunday
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Cajun Classic wheelchair tennis tournament wrapped up Sunday after a week-long competition where precision, agility and spirit reign supreme.
Charlie Cooper, a Cajun Classic amateur competitor, says he trains six times a week with about two to three hours of on court training everyday, and two to three days in the gym.
Cooper was born with spina bifida, a birth defect in which a developing baby's spinal cord fails to develop properly. Yet, Cooper didn't allow his disability to tear him down.
"The doctors told me I would never be able to walk," Cooper said. "After hearing that, it was tough for my parents. So of course I did classes on how to walk. Sooner or later, I was able to walk. Which is a miracle."
Many wheelchair tennis athletes suffer from conditions that prohibit them from playing sports. That was until they discovered wheelchair tennis.
This sport has been around since 1976 when Brad Parks, a freestyle skier, had an accident. The Cajun Classic has been around for 33 years and invites the top-ranked professional athletes, including several Grand Slam winners, to compete.
Tournament director Jennifer Edmonson started out as a volunteer for the sport. She says, the competitor's spirit and ability to overcome adversity is the reason she joined this organization.
"It was contagious and infectious, and it just fills your soul," Edmonson said.
Alfie Hewett won the men's division, Diede de Groot won the women's and Sam Schröder won the quad.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wearin' of the Green: Siemone Augustus
-
Attorney for man shot by police during no-knock warrant says he will...
-
New filing: Attorney claims prior sexual encounter caused Madison Brooks injuries consistent...
-
State lawmakers attempting education reform
-
Speed detection devices to be installed on Basin Bridge March 18; nightly...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977
-
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers
-
SU announces new head football coach