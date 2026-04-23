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Byron Street house ruled total loss after electrical malfunction causes fire

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BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters put out a fire caused by a malfunctioning electrical system in a home along Byron Street on Monday morning. 

Firefighters arrived at the home around 8:18 a.m. to find it entirely engulfed in flames. All seven occupants were safe outside, BRFD added. 

Within 10 minutes of crews arriving, the fire was under control.

Investigators said that the fire started in a bedroom and that the home was a total loss. 

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Byron Street house ruled total loss after...
Byron Street house ruled total loss after electrical malfunction causes fire
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters put out a fire caused by a malfunctioning electrical system in a home along... More >>
3 days ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 Monday, April 20, 2026 10:48:52 AM CDT April 20, 2026

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