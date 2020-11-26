Business teams up with local officials to hand out 800 Thanksgiving turkeys

ZACHARY – On Tuesday, 800 turkeys were given away at the Miller and Daughter Mortuary. This is the third year the workers have put on the event, and it’s grown each time.

At the first giveaway, 300 turkeys were handed out. This year, others stepped in and helped that number grow. Miller and Daughter Mortuary purchased 500 from Hi Nabor, and the Baker Mayor and an EBR councilwoman chipped in for another 300.

“This year, there is a need to fulfill the community. But there’s also a need as far as people needing help financially,” said Shelly Moore-White, the funeral director.

That need was showcased in the amount of people who showed up. The event was supposed to start at 1 p.m., but there was already a line of cars waiting when Moore-White arrived at 11:30.

“We had to start earlier because we were blocking people’s driveways with the line. It got so long so quick,” Moore-White said.

Since it’s been a tough year with shutdowns affecting many businesses, Moore-White says she’s glad they were able to help so many.

“If we can alleviate where the Thanksgiving turkey is coming from, we’re excited to do that,” she said.

The family business plans to continue this holiday tradition for years to come.