Business owner frustrated about Nicholson Drive construction

BATON ROUGE - Cones and construction materials still line the sides of Nicholson Drive, and center turn lanes are blocked off.

Yet, most of the road is paved and the State Department of Transportation and Development says they have met their goal of finishing before the LSU home opener.

Danielle Jones, owner of The Dread Shoppe, happens to disagree.

"They're not complete. It's going to be... It's going to be bad. The traffic's gonna be bad," Jones said.

Jones' business is located on the corner of Nicholson Drive and Violet Street. She says it's been a nightmare for her and her clients since construction began.

"Most of my clients who are coming from that part of town have to make a U-turn either in the street or at the gas station to get here to our parking lot," she said.

The construction has taken away their ability to sell parking spots during the game, and puts a damper on her business as a whole.

"We don't get walk-ins anymore, then they blocked off 50 percent of the parking lot so there's only one way in, one way out now," Jones said.

According to DOTD, the project as a whole will be complete at the end of the year. The remaining work has to do with drainage, electrical, driveways and striping.